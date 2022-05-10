Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) went up by 4.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/21 that Roche Licenses Rights to Experimental Eye Cell Therapy

Is It Worth Investing in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX :LCTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LCTX is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.40, which is $5.2 above the current price. LCTX currently public float of 161.81M and currently shorts hold a 5.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LCTX was 633.95K shares.

LCTX’s Market Performance

LCTX stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.89% and a quarterly performance of -18.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.67% for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.42% for LCTX stocks with a simple moving average of -40.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCTX stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for LCTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LCTX in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on August 19th of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LCTX reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for LCTX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 31st, 2021.

LCTX Trading at -10.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares sank -12.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCTX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2470. In addition, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. saw -51.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCTX starting from Culley Brian M, who purchase 6,400 shares at the price of $1.53 back on Mar 31. After this action, Culley Brian M now owns 97,787 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,792 using the latest closing price.

Amin Dipti, the Director of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $1.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Amin Dipti is holding 35,000 shares at $57,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1274.54 for the present operating margin

+40.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1104.18. Equity return is now at value -37.80, with -30.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.