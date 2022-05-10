Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) went down by -14.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.05. The company’s stock price has collected -14.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/22/20 that Fracking Has Been Left for Dead. One Company Is Still Betting Big On It.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE :LBRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LBRT is at 2.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.07, which is $6.19 above the current price. LBRT currently public float of 131.00M and currently shorts hold a 5.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LBRT was 2.31M shares.

LBRT’s Market Performance

LBRT stocks went down by -14.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.32% and a quarterly performance of 12.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.19% for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.93% for LBRT stocks with a simple moving average of 12.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $15 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to LBRT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

LBRT Trading at -8.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.55%, as shares sank -12.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT fell by -14.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.62. In addition, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. saw 43.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV, who sale 14,500,000 shares at the price of $15.50 back on May 03. After this action, SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV now owns 35,101,961 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., valued at $224,750,000 using the latest closing price.

SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV, the 10% Owner of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., sale 7,224,173 shares at $11.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV is holding 49,601,961 shares at $83,800,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.58 for the present operating margin

-1.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stands at -7.25. Equity return is now at value -12.40, with -7.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.