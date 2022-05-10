Is a Correction Looming Ahead for SOS Limited (SOS)

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) went down by -10.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.36. The company’s stock price has collected -31.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SOS Limited (NYSE :SOS) Right Now?

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SOS is at 0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SOS Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.00. Today, the average trading volume of SOS was 12.03M shares.

SOS’s Market Performance

SOS stocks went down by -31.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.90% and a quarterly performance of -41.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.58% for SOS Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.58% for SOS stocks with a simple moving average of -72.36% for the last 200 days.

SOS Trading at -30.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.42%, as shares sank -15.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOS fell by -31.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4558. In addition, SOS Limited saw -51.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.55 for the present operating margin

+5.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for SOS Limited stands at -12.27. Equity return is now at value -15.70, with -14.10 for asset returns.