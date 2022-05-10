Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) went down by -19.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.45. The company’s stock price has collected -27.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MARA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MARA is at 4.65.

MARA currently public float of 96.94M and currently shorts hold a 17.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MARA was 11.60M shares.

MARA’s Market Performance

MARA stocks went down by -27.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -49.18% and a quarterly performance of -52.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.97% for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -35.90% for MARA stocks with a simple moving average of -64.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MARA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MARA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $51 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MARA reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for MARA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to MARA, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

MARA Trading at -48.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.32%, as shares sank -46.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA fell by -27.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.32. In addition, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. saw -63.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from OKAMOTO MERRICK D, who sale 83,333 shares at the price of $37.02 back on Dec 28. After this action, OKAMOTO MERRICK D now owns 5,486,480 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., valued at $3,084,988 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.91 for the present operating margin

-31.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stands at -24.04. Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 49.89.