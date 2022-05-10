Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) went up by 5.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.04. The company’s stock price has collected -17.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ :EVAX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.33, which is $13.22 above the current price. EVAX currently public float of 19.20M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVAX was 31.75K shares.

EVAX’s Market Performance

EVAX stocks went down by -17.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.59% and a quarterly performance of -22.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.29% for Evaxion Biotech A/S. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.61% for EVAX stocks with a simple moving average of -50.17% for the last 200 days.

EVAX Trading at -13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.50%, as shares sank -8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVAX fell by -6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Evaxion Biotech A/S saw -45.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVAX

Equity return is now at value -99.40, with -77.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.03.