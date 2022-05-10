Dow Inc. (DOW) Just Got Our Attention

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) went down by -1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.86. The company’s stock price has collected -0.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/21/22 that Dow Earnings Offer an Encouraging Early Look at Inflation’s Impact

Is It Worth Investing in Dow Inc. (NYSE :DOW) Right Now?

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Dow Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.50, which is $7.42 above the current price. DOW currently public float of 720.05M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOW was 5.58M shares.

DOW’s Market Performance

DOW stocks went down by -0.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.78% and a quarterly performance of 11.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for Dow Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.14% for DOW stocks with a simple moving average of 10.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DOW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $82 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOW reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for DOW stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on April 19th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to DOW, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

DOW Trading at 4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +8.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOW fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.97. In addition, Dow Inc. saw 17.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOW starting from Ungerleider Howard I, who sale 104,101 shares at the price of $68.70 back on May 04. After this action, Ungerleider Howard I now owns 114,206 shares of Dow Inc., valued at $7,151,530 using the latest closing price.

Dial Debra L., the Director of Dow Inc., purchase 400 shares at $67.69 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Dial Debra L. is holding 775 shares at $27,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.35 for the present operating margin

+18.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dow Inc. stands at +11.42. Equity return is now at value 39.70, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.