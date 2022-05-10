Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) went up by 10.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.39. The company’s stock price has collected 1.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ :CIFR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Cipher Mining Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CIFR currently public float of 240.53M and currently shorts hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIFR was 447.69K shares.

CIFR’s Market Performance

CIFR stocks went up by 1.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.27% and a quarterly performance of 11.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.14% for Cipher Mining Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.11% for CIFR stocks with a simple moving average of -49.56% for the last 200 days.

CIFR Trading at -0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.66%, as shares sank -6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIFR rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, Cipher Mining Inc. saw -30.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIFR

Equity return is now at value -39.40, with -38.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 447.99.