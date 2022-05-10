Can Aegon N.V. (AEG) Remain Competitive?

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) went down by -1.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.22. The company’s stock price has collected -2.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aegon N.V. (NYSE :AEG) Right Now?

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEG is at 1.17.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

AEG currently public float of 1.79B and currently shorts hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEG was 5.19M shares.

AEG’s Market Performance

AEG stocks went down by -2.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.07% and a quarterly performance of -18.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.33% for Aegon N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.62% for AEG stocks with a simple moving average of -0.59% for the last 200 days.

AEG Trading at -2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -8.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.40. In addition, Aegon N.V. saw 1.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 0.40 for asset returns.