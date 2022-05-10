American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.02. The company’s stock price has collected -0.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/19/22 that Blackstone Makes $13 Billion Bet on Student Housing

Is It Worth Investing in American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE :ACC) Right Now?

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 162.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACC is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for American Campus Communities Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.98, which is -$0.4 below the current price. ACC currently public float of 138.16M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACC was 2.88M shares.

ACC’s Market Performance

ACC stocks went down by -0.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.11% and a quarterly performance of 26.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.71% for American Campus Communities Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.88% for ACC stocks with a simple moving average of 20.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ACC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ACC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $60 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACC reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for ACC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ACC, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

ACC Trading at 10.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.43%, as shares surge +12.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACC fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.92. In addition, American Campus Communities Inc. saw 12.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACC starting from Bayless William C Jr, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $64.64 back on May 02. After this action, Bayless William C Jr now owns 346,565 shares of American Campus Communities Inc., valued at $1,292,800 using the latest closing price.

Bayless William C Jr, the Chief Executive Officer of American Campus Communities Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $56.86 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Bayless William C Jr is holding 366,565 shares at $2,274,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.13 for the present operating margin

+21.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Campus Communities Inc. stands at +3.52. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.