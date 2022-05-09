We Analyzed the Future Direction of The Coca-Cola Company (KO), Here is What We Found

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.20. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/25/22 that Coca-Cola Posts Higher Quarterly Sales

Is It Worth Investing in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE :KO) Right Now?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KO is at 0.58.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

KO currently public float of 4.31B and currently shorts hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KO was 18.57M shares.

KO’s Market Performance

KO stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.60% and a quarterly performance of 6.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.98% for The Coca-Cola Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.07% for KO stocks with a simple moving average of 10.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $69 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KO reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $67. The rating they have provided for KO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to KO, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

KO Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.85. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company saw 9.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from Perez Beatriz R, who sale 143,924 shares at the price of $64.78 back on May 05. After this action, Perez Beatriz R now owns 121,178 shares of The Coca-Cola Company, valued at $9,323,800 using the latest closing price.

SMITH BRIAN JOHN, the President & COO of The Coca-Cola Company, sale 35,800 shares at $67.04 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that SMITH BRIAN JOHN is holding 116,168 shares at $2,400,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.62 for the present operating margin

+59.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Coca-Cola Company stands at +25.23. Equity return is now at value 44.70, with 11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.