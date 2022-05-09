We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO), Here is What We Found

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) went up by 15.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.13. The company’s stock price has collected -21.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE :CZOO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cazoo Group Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CZOO currently public float of 68.17M and currently shorts hold a 27.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CZOO was 1.93M shares.

CZOO’s Market Performance

CZOO stocks went down by -21.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -54.17% and a quarterly performance of -67.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.34% for Cazoo Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -41.33% for CZOO stocks with a simple moving average of -78.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CZOO

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CZOO reach a price target of $2.60. The rating they have provided for CZOO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CZOO, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

CZOO Trading at -49.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CZOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.53%, as shares sank -55.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CZOO fell by -21.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1670. In addition, Cazoo Group Ltd saw -78.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.