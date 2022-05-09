Wall Street Pummels Momentus Inc. (MNTS) After Recent Earnings Report

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) went up by 4.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.69. The company’s stock price has collected 5.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ :MNTS) Right Now?

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Momentus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $5.05 above the current price. MNTS currently public float of 76.02M and currently shorts hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNTS was 4.46M shares.

MNTS’s Market Performance

MNTS stocks went up by 5.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of -24.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.49% for Momentus Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.08% for MNTS stocks with a simple moving average of -55.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNTS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MNTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNTS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $10 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

MNTS Trading at 4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.10%, as shares sank -32.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNTS rose by +5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, Momentus Inc. saw -29.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNTS starting from Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP, who sale 264,091 shares at the price of $2.69 back on Feb 16. After this action, Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP now owns 949,254 shares of Momentus Inc., valued at $710,722 using the latest closing price.

Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP, the 10% Owner of Momentus Inc., sale 388,909 shares at $2.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP is holding 15,262,526 shares at $1,046,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNTS

The total capital return value is set at -2.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.67. Equity return is now at value 96.40, with 65.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.