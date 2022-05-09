The Chart for Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX:DPSI) went up by 26.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.22. The company’s stock price has collected 71.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX :DPSI) Right Now?

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX:DPSI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.01 x from its present earnings ratio.

DPSI currently public float of 5.63M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DPSI was 4.13K shares.

DPSI’s Market Performance

DPSI stocks went up by 71.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.29% and a quarterly performance of -3.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 50.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.69% for Decisionpoint Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 90.90% for DPSI stocks with a simple moving average of 64.27% for the last 200 days.

DPSI Trading at 89.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 50.73%, as shares surge +106.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPSI rose by +92.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.63. In addition, Decisionpoint Systems Inc. saw -41.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DPSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.60 for the present operating margin

+23.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Decisionpoint Systems Inc. stands at +2.14. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.