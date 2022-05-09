Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) went up by 23.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s stock price has collected -13.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ :SWVL) Right Now?

SWVL currently public float of 45.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWVL was 1.30M shares.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

SWVL’s Market Performance

SWVL stocks went down by -13.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.26% and a quarterly performance of -24.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 29.77% for Swvl Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.83% for SWVL stocks with a simple moving average of -21.51% for the last 200 days.

SWVL Trading at -11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.76%, as shares surge +7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWVL fell by -13.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.47. In addition, Swvl Holdings Corp saw -24.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.