Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) went up by 6.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.25. The company’s stock price has collected 10.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ :SMFL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Smart for Life Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

SMFL currently public float of 6.59M and currently shorts hold a 7.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMFL was 3.73M shares.

SMFL’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.75% for Smart for Life Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.74% for SMFL stocks with a simple moving average of -13.60% for the last 200 days.

SMFL Trading at -8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.32%, as shares sank -17.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMFL rose by +10.32%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9203. In addition, Smart for Life Inc. saw -66.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.09 for the present operating margin

+24.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smart for Life Inc. stands at -86.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.