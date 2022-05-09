ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Just Got Our Attention

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) went down by -19.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.85. The company’s stock price has collected -27.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ :PIXY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PIXY is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ShiftPixy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PIXY currently public float of 20.84M and currently shorts hold a 5.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PIXY was 1.28M shares.

PIXY’s Market Performance

PIXY stocks went down by -27.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -59.21% and a quarterly performance of -80.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.76% for ShiftPixy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -41.60% for PIXY stocks with a simple moving average of -75.77% for the last 200 days.

PIXY Trading at -57.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.02%, as shares sank -57.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIXY fell by -27.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4227. In addition, ShiftPixy Inc. saw -78.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PIXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.76 for the present operating margin

-0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for ShiftPixy Inc. stands at -116.85. Equity return is now at value -89.00, with -38.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.