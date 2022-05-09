Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Renovare Environmental Inc. (RENO)

Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO) went down by -32.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.85. The company’s stock price has collected -12.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ :RENO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RENO is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Renovare Environmental Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $2.79 above the current price. RENO currently public float of 26.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RENO was 296.91K shares.

RENO’s Market Performance

RENO stocks went down by -12.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.43% and a quarterly performance of -41.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.52% for Renovare Environmental Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -46.54% for RENO stocks with a simple moving average of -76.60% for the last 200 days.

RENO Trading at -53.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.44%, as shares sank -50.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENO fell by -35.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3821. In addition, Renovare Environmental Inc. saw -55.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RENO

Equity return is now at value 810.20, with -43.50 for asset returns.