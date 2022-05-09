Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LFG) went up by 5.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.75. The company’s stock price has collected 1.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :LFG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.17, which is $7.31 above the current price. LFG currently public float of 21.34M and currently shorts hold a 13.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LFG was 1.09M shares.

LFG’s Market Performance

LFG stocks went up by 1.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.42% and a quarterly performance of 29.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.75% for Rice Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.53% for LFG stocks with a simple moving average of 19.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LFG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LFG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $37 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2022.

Johnson Rice, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LFG reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for LFG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to LFG, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

LFG Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.02%, as shares sank -1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFG rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.13. In addition, Rice Acquisition Corp. saw 21.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFG starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who sale 14,942,643 shares at the price of $17.04 back on Mar 25. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 1,877 shares of Rice Acquisition Corp., valued at $254,622,637 using the latest closing price.

Aria Renewable Energy Systems , the Director of Rice Acquisition Corp., sale 14,942,643 shares at $17.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that Aria Renewable Energy Systems is holding 0 shares at $254,622,637 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.88 for the present operating margin

+18.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rice Acquisition Corp. stands at -6.68. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.