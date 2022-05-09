Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) went up by 4.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.89. The company’s stock price has collected 1.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/13/22 that Monster Beverage Buys Owner of Craft Breweries Cigar City, Oskar Blues for $330 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ :MNST) Right Now?

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MNST is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Monster Beverage Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $99.30, which is $13.17 above the current price. MNST currently public float of 377.32M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNST was 3.10M shares.

MNST’s Market Performance

MNST stocks went up by 1.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.24% and a quarterly performance of 2.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Monster Beverage Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.54% for MNST stocks with a simple moving average of -1.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNST stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MNST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MNST in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $90 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNST reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $109. The rating they have provided for MNST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 25th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to MNST, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

MNST Trading at 6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNST rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.77. In addition, Monster Beverage Corporation saw -9.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNST starting from Tirre Emelie, who sale 42,000 shares at the price of $98.24 back on Aug 16. After this action, Tirre Emelie now owns 13,069 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation, valued at $4,126,080 using the latest closing price.

Carling Guy, the President of EMEA of Monster Beverage Corporation, sale 18,000 shares at $95.21 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04, which means that Carling Guy is holding 12,256 shares at $1,713,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.53 for the present operating margin

+56.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monster Beverage Corporation stands at +24.86. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 19.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.