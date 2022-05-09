IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) went down by -19.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.60. The company’s stock price has collected -10.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX :ITP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITP is at -0.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. ITP currently public float of 93.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITP was 4.04M shares.

ITP’s Market Performance

ITP stocks went down by -10.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 77.73% and a quarterly performance of 97.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.16% for IT Tech Packaging Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.44% for ITP stocks with a simple moving average of 28.90% for the last 200 days.

ITP Trading at 55.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.83%, as shares surge +90.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +133.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITP fell by -10.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3340. In addition, IT Tech Packaging Inc. saw 75.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.91 for the present operating margin

+6.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for IT Tech Packaging Inc. stands at +0.56. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.