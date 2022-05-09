Is Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) a Keeper?

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) went down by -28.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.10. The company’s stock price has collected -37.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :METX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for METX is at -0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Meten Holding Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $88.05 above the current price. METX currently public float of 94.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of METX was 615.50K shares.

METX’s Market Performance

METX stocks went down by -37.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -58.31% and a quarterly performance of -63.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.95% for Meten Holding Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -44.37% for METX stocks with a simple moving average of -79.39% for the last 200 days.

METX Trading at -57.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.54%, as shares sank -57.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METX fell by -37.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.3746. In addition, Meten Holding Group Ltd. saw -74.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for METX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.68 for the present operating margin

+30.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meten Holding Group Ltd. stands at -45.82. Equity return is now at value 212.90, with -47.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.