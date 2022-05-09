Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) a Keeper?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) went up by 0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.17. The company’s stock price has collected 1.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/29/22 that Bristol Shares Fall Despite New Heart Drug as Company Cuts Forecasts

Is It Worth Investing in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE :BMY) Right Now?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BMY is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.39, which is $2.4 above the current price. BMY currently public float of 2.13B and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BMY was 15.73M shares.

BMY’s Market Performance

BMY stocks went up by 1.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.77% and a quarterly performance of 17.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.97% for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.30% for BMY stocks with a simple moving average of 17.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BMY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BMY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $64 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMY reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for BMY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BMY, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

BMY Trading at 5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMY rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.41. In addition, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company saw 22.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMY starting from Caforio Giovanni, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $71.52 back on Mar 21. After this action, Caforio Giovanni now owns 581,524 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, valued at $1,788,000 using the latest closing price.

VESSEY RUPERT, the EVP, Research & Early Dev. of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sale 74,559 shares at $69.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that VESSEY RUPERT is holding 46,308 shares at $5,162,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.57 for the present operating margin

+57.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stands at +15.08. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.