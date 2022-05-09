Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ford Motor Company (F)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went down by -2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.87. The company’s stock price has collected 0.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/28/22 that Rivian Killed Ford Earnings. Now It’s Crushing Amazon’s.

Is It Worth Investing in Ford Motor Company (NYSE :F) Right Now?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for F is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Ford Motor Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.43, which is $4.83 above the current price. F currently public float of 3.94B and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of F was 74.65M shares.

F’s Market Performance

F stocks went up by 0.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.67% and a quarterly performance of -20.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.10% for Ford Motor Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.96% for F stocks with a simple moving average of -16.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see F reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for F stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to F, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

F Trading at -11.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.07. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw -31.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR, who purchase 267,697 shares at the price of $16.81 back on Mar 24. After this action, FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR now owns 4,221,936 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $4,499,987 using the latest closing price.

FARLEY JR JAMES D, the President and CEO of Ford Motor Company, sale 185,343 shares at $17.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that FARLEY JR JAMES D is holding 1,269,656 shares at $3,308,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.69 for the present operating margin

+18.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Company stands at +13.16. Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.