Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $174.76. The company’s stock price has collected 8.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/29/22 that Oil Giants Shower Investors With Cash

Is It Worth Investing in Chevron Corporation (NYSE :CVX) Right Now?

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVX is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Chevron Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $179.80, which is $4.86 above the current price. CVX currently public float of 1.89B and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVX was 16.14M shares.

CVX’s Market Performance

CVX stocks went up by 8.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.57% and a quarterly performance of 25.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Chevron Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.34% for CVX stocks with a simple moving average of 36.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CVX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for CVX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $165 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVX reach a price target of $166. The rating they have provided for CVX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to CVX, setting the target price at $169 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

CVX Trading at 4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVX rose by +8.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.35. In addition, Chevron Corporation saw 45.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVX starting from BONNER EIMEAR P, who sale 68,032 shares at the price of $165.00 back on May 04. After this action, BONNER EIMEAR P now owns 0 shares of Chevron Corporation, valued at $11,225,280 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, the Executive Vice President of Chevron Corporation, sale 55,600 shares at $165.94 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM is holding 0 shares at $9,226,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.66 for the present operating margin

+18.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chevron Corporation stands at +10.00. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 8.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.