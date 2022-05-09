IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Just Got Our Attention

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) went up by 1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.85. The company’s stock price has collected -25.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE :IAG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IAG is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for IAMGOLD Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.43, which is $1.22 above the current price. IAG currently public float of 477.40M and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IAG was 8.09M shares.

IAG’s Market Performance

IAG stocks went down by -25.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.48% and a quarterly performance of -16.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.08% for IAMGOLD Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.95% for IAG stocks with a simple moving average of -25.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAG

Raymond James gave a rating of “Underperform” to IAG, setting the target price at $2.25 in the report published on May 04th of the current year.

IAG Trading at -35.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares sank -39.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAG fell by -25.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.03. In addition, IAMGOLD Corporation saw -32.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.69 for the present operating margin

-3.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for IAMGOLD Corporation stands at -22.02. Equity return is now at value -10.50, with -6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.