Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) went down by -5.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $212.58. The company’s stock price has collected -11.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/03/22 that Airbnb’s Bookings Pass Prepandemic Level. Travel Is Taking Off.

Is It Worth Investing in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ :ABNB) Right Now?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 116.30 x from its present earnings ratio.

The average price from analysts is $192.50, which is $55.52 above the current price. ABNB currently public float of 293.93M and currently shorts hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABNB was 6.35M shares.

ABNB’s Market Performance

ABNB stocks went down by -11.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.50% and a quarterly performance of -12.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.61% for Airbnb Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.55% for ABNB stocks with a simple moving average of -17.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $200 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABNB reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for ABNB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 11th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to ABNB, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

ABNB Trading at -14.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares sank -18.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB fell by -11.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.47. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw -18.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $153.21 back on May 02. After this action, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N now owns 280,468 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $689,445 using the latest closing price.

JORDAN JEFFREY D, the Director of Airbnb Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $160.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that JORDAN JEFFREY D is holding 287,204 shares at $800,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Equity return is now at value -108.90, with -31.20 for asset returns.