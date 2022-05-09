GoPro Inc. (GPRO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) went down by -18.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.97. The company’s stock price has collected -19.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/05/21 that Peloton, Nvidia, Airbnb, Expedia: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ :GPRO) Right Now?

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPRO is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for GoPro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $3.65 above the current price. GPRO currently public float of 129.91M and currently shorts hold a 11.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPRO was 2.43M shares.

GPRO’s Market Performance

GPRO stocks went down by -19.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.65% and a quarterly performance of -18.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.96% for GoPro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.36% for GPRO stocks with a simple moving average of -24.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GPRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPRO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPRO reach a price target of $13.50, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for GPRO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 13th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to GPRO, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

GPRO Trading at -15.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares sank -14.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRO fell by -19.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.70. In addition, GoPro Inc. saw -30.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRO starting from Lapic S Aimee, who sale 30,642 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Apr 20. After this action, Lapic S Aimee now owns 301,045 shares of GoPro Inc., valued at $275,781 using the latest closing price.

Woodman Nicholas, the CEO, Chairman of the Board of GoPro Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $8.17 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Woodman Nicholas is holding 0 shares at $1,633,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.96 for the present operating margin

+41.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoPro Inc. stands at +31.97. Equity return is now at value 89.60, with 37.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.