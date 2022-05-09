Can CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) Remain Competitive?

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) went down by -17.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.35. The company’s stock price has collected -37.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE :CTK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTK is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.67, which is $4.89 above the current price. CTK currently public float of 21.39M and currently shorts hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTK was 5.31M shares.

CTK’s Market Performance

CTK stocks went down by -37.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -55.21% and a quarterly performance of -68.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.77% for CooTek (Cayman) Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -46.63% for CTK stocks with a simple moving average of -86.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTK stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for CTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CTK in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $7 based on the research report published on March 06th of the previous year 2020.

CTK Trading at -54.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.30%, as shares sank -54.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTK fell by -37.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1933. In addition, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. saw -82.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.84 for the present operating margin

+87.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stands at -5.10. Equity return is now at value 129.80, with -19.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.