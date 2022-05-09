Buy or Sell Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) went up by 9.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.40. The company’s stock price has collected 35.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CPS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPS is at 3.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00, which is $19.75 above the current price. CPS currently public float of 16.73M and currently shorts hold a 9.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPS was 613.68K shares.

CPS’s Market Performance

CPS stocks went up by 35.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.58% and a quarterly performance of -67.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.04% for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.27% for CPS stocks with a simple moving average of -67.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPS

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPS reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for CPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

CPS Trading at -27.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.48%, as shares sank -15.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPS rose by +35.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.40. In addition, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. saw -72.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPS starting from Venkatasubramanian Somasundhar, who purchase 2,250 shares at the price of $8.65 back on Mar 15. After this action, Venkatasubramanian Somasundhar now owns 3,677 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., valued at $19,462 using the latest closing price.

Ott Larry, the See remarks of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $8.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Ott Larry is holding 17,661 shares at $12,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.38 for the present operating margin

+3.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. stands at -13.85. Equity return is now at value -54.90, with -10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.