BP p.l.c. (BP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) went up by 2.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.16. The company’s stock price has collected 10.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/03/22 that Why Investors Cheered BP More Than Other Big Oil Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in BP p.l.c. (NYSE :BP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BP is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for BP p.l.c. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

BP currently public float of 3.23B and currently shorts hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BP was 16.99M shares.

BP’s Market Performance

BP stocks went up by 10.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.67% and a quarterly performance of -3.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.32% for BP p.l.c.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.33% for BP stocks with a simple moving average of 12.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BP

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BP, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

BP Trading at 7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +6.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BP rose by +10.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.35. In addition, BP p.l.c. saw 19.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.78 for the present operating margin

+13.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for BP p.l.c. stands at +4.80. The total capital return value is set at 6.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.35. Equity return is now at value -24.00, with -6.10 for asset returns.

Based on BP p.l.c. (BP), the company’s capital structure generated 92.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.05. Total debt to assets is 24.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.