B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) went down by -9.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.52. The company’s stock price has collected -9.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE :BGS) Right Now?

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BGS is at 0.34.

BGS currently public float of 67.44M and currently shorts hold a 16.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BGS was 1.12M shares.

BGS’s Market Performance

BGS stocks went down by -9.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.10% and a quarterly performance of -20.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for B&G Foods Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.80% for BGS stocks with a simple moving average of -18.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BGS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BGS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $27 based on the research report published on November 05th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BGS reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for BGS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to BGS, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

BGS Trading at -12.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares sank -9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGS fell by -9.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.50. In addition, B&G Foods Inc. saw -20.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGS starting from Wacha Bruce C, who sale 23,260 shares at the price of $33.78 back on Jun 02. After this action, Wacha Bruce C now owns 15,350 shares of B&G Foods Inc., valued at $785,720 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.49 for the present operating margin

+21.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for B&G Foods Inc. stands at +3.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.