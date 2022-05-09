A Lesson to Learn: Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) went up by 33.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.34. The company’s stock price has collected -5.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/21/21 that Micron, Nike, BlackBerry, Braze: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ :SOPA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Society Pass Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $6.47 above the current price. SOPA currently public float of 13.95M and currently shorts hold a 6.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOPA was 3.37M shares.

SOPA’s Market Performance

SOPA stocks went down by -5.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.44% and a quarterly performance of -51.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.28% for Society Pass Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.08% for SOPA stocks with a simple moving average of -69.10% for the last 200 days.

SOPA Trading at -0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares sank -9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPA rose by +24.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1855. In addition, Society Pass Incorporated saw -81.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6542.26 for the present operating margin

-654.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Society Pass Incorporated stands at -6687.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.15.