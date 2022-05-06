Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) went down by -3.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.53. The company’s stock price has collected 1.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/21/22 that Xerox Stock Plunges on Unexpected First-Quarter Loss

Is It Worth Investing in Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ :XRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XRX is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Xerox Holdings Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.67, which is -$1.78 below the current price. XRX currently public float of 144.71M and currently shorts hold a 5.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XRX was 2.58M shares.

XRX’s Market Performance

XRX stocks went up by 1.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.64% and a quarterly performance of -18.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for Xerox Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.12% for XRX stocks with a simple moving average of -14.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for XRX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for XRX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $18 based on the research report published on February 04th of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XRX reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for XRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 27th, 2021.

Cross Research gave a rating of “Sell” to XRX, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

XRX Trading at -6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRX rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.29. In addition, Xerox Holdings Corporation saw -21.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRX starting from ICAHN CARL C, who purchase 783,900 shares at the price of $17.17 back on Apr 25. After this action, ICAHN CARL C now owns 34,245,314 shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation, valued at $13,459,563 using the latest closing price.

ICAHN CARL C, the 10% Owner of Xerox Holdings Corporation, purchase 1,346,523 shares at $16.96 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that ICAHN CARL C is holding 33,461,414 shares at $22,837,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.96 for the present operating margin

+32.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xerox Holdings Corporation stands at -6.46. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.