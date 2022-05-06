Why Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) went down by -11.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.63. The company’s stock price has collected -8.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE :GIL) Right Now?

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GIL is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GIL currently public float of 185.77M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GIL was 619.67K shares.

GIL’s Market Performance

GIL stocks went down by -8.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.32% and a quarterly performance of -21.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for Gildan Activewear Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.77% for GIL stocks with a simple moving average of -17.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIL

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GIL reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for GIL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2021.

GIL Trading at -14.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares sank -12.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIL fell by -8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.10. In addition, Gildan Activewear Inc. saw -25.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.48 for the present operating margin

+31.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gildan Activewear Inc. stands at +20.80. Equity return is now at value 33.40, with 19.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.