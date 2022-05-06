We Analyzed the Future Direction of NatWest Group plc (NWG), Here is What We Found

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) went down by -7.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.99. The company’s stock price has collected -7.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/21/21 that NatWest Pleads Guilty to Manipulating Treasury Markets

Is It Worth Investing in NatWest Group plc (NYSE :NWG) Right Now?

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NWG is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for NatWest Group plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.30, which is $3.69 above the current price. NWG currently public float of 2.30B and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NWG was 2.11M shares.

NWG’s Market Performance

NWG stocks went down by -7.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.39% and a quarterly performance of -23.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for NatWest Group plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.21% for NWG stocks with a simple moving average of -12.37% for the last 200 days.

NWG Trading at -7.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWG fell by -7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.66. In addition, NatWest Group plc saw -13.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.