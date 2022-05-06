We Analyzed the Future Direction of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR), Here is What We Found

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) went up by 3.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.91. The company’s stock price has collected 6.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE :AMR) Right Now?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMR is at 1.31.

AMR currently public float of 15.89M and currently shorts hold a 4.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMR was 547.16K shares.

AMR’s Market Performance

AMR stocks went up by 6.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.01% and a quarterly performance of 122.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 1165.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.03% for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.05% for AMR stocks with a simple moving average of 132.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $155 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2022.

AMR Trading at 30.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.89%, as shares surge +40.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMR rose by +6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +602.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.66. In addition, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. saw 176.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMR starting from Vogel Scott D., who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $135.46 back on Mar 11. After this action, Vogel Scott D. now owns 47,327 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., valued at $338,650 using the latest closing price.

FERRARA ALBERT E JR, the Director of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., sale 3,665 shares at $135.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that FERRARA ALBERT E JR is holding 18,825 shares at $497,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMR

Equity return is now at value 102.50, with 16.80 for asset returns.