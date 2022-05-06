Wall Street Pummels Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) After Recent Earnings Report

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) went down by -10.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.50. The company’s stock price has collected -10.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ :LUNG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Pulmonx Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.43, which is $9.24 above the current price. LUNG currently public float of 35.42M and currently shorts hold a 7.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LUNG was 438.22K shares.

LUNG’s Market Performance

LUNG stocks went down by -10.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.29% and a quarterly performance of -7.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.42% for Pulmonx Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.55% for LUNG stocks with a simple moving average of -30.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LUNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LUNG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUNG reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for LUNG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 08th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to LUNG, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

LUNG Trading at -9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.83%, as shares sank -10.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNG fell by -10.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.03. In addition, Pulmonx Corporation saw -29.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUNG starting from Sung Derrick, who sale 458 shares at the price of $25.91 back on Mar 01. After this action, Sung Derrick now owns 224,962 shares of Pulmonx Corporation, valued at $11,867 using the latest closing price.

Rose Geoffrey Beran, the Chief Commercial Officer of Pulmonx Corporation, sale 426 shares at $25.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Rose Geoffrey Beran is holding 123,702 shares at $11,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-97.70 for the present operating margin

+73.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pulmonx Corporation stands at -100.51. Equity return is now at value -23.70, with -19.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.85.