Wall Street Pummels Nevro Corp. (NVRO) After Recent Earnings Report

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) went down by -11.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.45. The company’s stock price has collected -13.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nevro Corp. (NYSE :NVRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVRO is at 1.06.

The average price from analysts is $77.64, which is $24.91 above the current price. NVRO currently public float of 34.67M and currently shorts hold a 7.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVRO was 504.27K shares.

NVRO’s Market Performance

NVRO stocks went down by -13.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.43% and a quarterly performance of -9.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.24% for Nevro Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.15% for NVRO stocks with a simple moving average of -41.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVRO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NVRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVRO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $78 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVRO reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for NVRO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 13th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to NVRO, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

NVRO Trading at -20.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares sank -26.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVRO fell by -13.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.49. In addition, Nevro Corp. saw -31.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVRO starting from Rashid Kashif, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $64.04 back on Mar 11. After this action, Rashid Kashif now owns 51,276 shares of Nevro Corp., valued at $96,067 using the latest closing price.

GROSSMAN D KEITH, the Chairman, President & CEO of Nevro Corp., purchase 3,200 shares at $63.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that GROSSMAN D KEITH is holding 169,290 shares at $203,488 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.50 for the present operating margin

+66.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nevro Corp. stands at -33.95. Equity return is now at value -39.00, with -20.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.