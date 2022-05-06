Wall Street Pummels LianBio (LIAN) After Recent Earnings Report

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) went down by -10.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.37. The company’s stock price has collected -46.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/01/21 that LianBio Stock Stumbles in Trading Debut, Falls Below IPO Price

Is It Worth Investing in LianBio (NASDAQ :LIAN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for LianBio declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.71, which is $15.02 above the current price. LIAN currently public float of 50.92M and currently shorts hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIAN was 571.86K shares.

LIAN’s Market Performance

LIAN stocks went down by -46.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.88% and a quarterly performance of -23.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.54% for LianBio. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -44.27% for LIAN stocks with a simple moving average of -59.82% for the last 200 days.

LIAN Trading at -35.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.75%, as shares sank -45.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIAN fell by -46.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.71. In addition, LianBio saw -56.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LIAN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.48.