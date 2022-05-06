Wall Street Pummels Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) After Recent Earnings Report

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) went down by -18.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.24. The company’s stock price has collected -12.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE :FTK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FTK is at 1.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Flotek Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $0.72 above the current price. FTK currently public float of 69.12M and currently shorts hold a 4.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTK was 1.98M shares.

FTK’s Market Performance

FTK stocks went down by -12.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.79% and a quarterly performance of 55.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.32% for Flotek Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.01% for FTK stocks with a simple moving average of 7.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTK stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for FTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FTK in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 01st of the previous year 2021.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to FTK, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

FTK Trading at -9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.77%, as shares surge +11.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTK fell by -12.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3540. In addition, Flotek Industries Inc. saw 13.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTK starting from GIBSON JOHN W JR, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $1.41 back on Apr 29. After this action, GIBSON JOHN W JR now owns 866,833 shares of Flotek Industries Inc., valued at $5,640 using the latest closing price.

GIBSON JOHN W JR, the CEO and President of Flotek Industries Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that GIBSON JOHN W JR is holding 862,833 shares at $5,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.43 for the present operating margin

-14.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flotek Industries Inc. stands at -70.55. Equity return is now at value -94.70, with -46.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.