Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Just Got Our Attention

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) went down by -9.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.00. The company’s stock price has collected -10.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/05/21 that Gene Therapy Is a Huge Opportunity. It Pays to be Patient.

Is It Worth Investing in Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VERV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Verve Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.33, which is $46.03 above the current price. VERV currently public float of 31.37M and currently shorts hold a 26.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VERV was 677.02K shares.

VERV’s Market Performance

VERV stocks went down by -10.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.79% and a quarterly performance of -46.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.91% for Verve Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.88% for VERV stocks with a simple moving average of -64.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERV stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VERV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VERV in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $42 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERV reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for VERV stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

William Blair gave a rating of “Outperform” to VERV, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

VERV Trading at -36.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares sank -30.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERV fell by -10.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.38. In addition, Verve Therapeutics Inc. saw -61.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERV starting from ADELMAN BURT A, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $21.38 back on Mar 15. After this action, ADELMAN BURT A now owns 8,700 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc., valued at $85,535 using the latest closing price.

FMR LLC, the See Remark 1 of Verve Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,971 shares at $29.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that FMR LLC is holding 825,723 shares at $115,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERV

Equity return is now at value -44.90, with -34.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.67.