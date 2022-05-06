TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) went down by -11.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.99. The company’s stock price has collected -14.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE :TMST) Right Now?

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TMST is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for TimkenSteel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.20, which is $5.92 above the current price. TMST currently public float of 37.96M and currently shorts hold a 13.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMST was 800.89K shares.

TMST’s Market Performance

TMST stocks went down by -14.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.24% and a quarterly performance of 26.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.36% for TimkenSteel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.01% for TMST stocks with a simple moving average of 13.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMST stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for TMST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TMST in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TMST, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

TMST Trading at -12.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares sank -9.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMST fell by -14.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.41. In addition, TimkenSteel Corporation saw 10.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMST starting from Garcia Ken V, who purchase 10,686 shares at the price of $14.84 back on Nov 16. After this action, Garcia Ken V now owns 34,500 shares of TimkenSteel Corporation, valued at $158,552 using the latest closing price.

Garcia Ken V, the Director of TimkenSteel Corporation, purchase 15,984 shares at $14.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Garcia Ken V is holding 23,814 shares at $238,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.25 for the present operating margin

+17.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for TimkenSteel Corporation stands at +13.33. Equity return is now at value 28.90, with 15.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.