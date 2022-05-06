The Chart for TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) went down by -6.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.54. The company’s stock price has collected -0.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :TFSL) Right Now?

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TFSL is at 0.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for TFS Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.50, which is $5.91 above the current price. TFSL currently public float of 48.42M and currently shorts hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TFSL was 237.69K shares.

TFSL’s Market Performance

TFSL stocks went down by -0.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.31% and a quarterly performance of -11.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.43% for TFS Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.17% for TFSL stocks with a simple moving average of -22.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFSL stocks, with Sandler O’Neill repeating the rating for TFSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TFSL in the upcoming period, according to Sandler O’Neill is $18 based on the research report published on September 21st of the previous year 2018.

Piper Jaffray gave a rating of “Overweight” to TFSL, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

TFSL Trading at -12.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -9.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFSL fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.27. In addition, TFS Financial Corporation saw -16.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFSL starting from Stefanski III Ben S, who sale 599 shares at the price of $17.13 back on Mar 01. After this action, Stefanski III Ben S now owns 64,140 shares of TFS Financial Corporation, valued at $10,261 using the latest closing price.

Williams Ashley H, the Director of TFS Financial Corporation, sale 2,800 shares at $18.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Williams Ashley H is holding 20,400 shares at $50,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TFS Financial Corporation stands at +17.84. The total capital return value is set at 1.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.30. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL), the company’s capital structure generated 178.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.09. Total debt to assets is 22.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.