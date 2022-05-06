The Chart for Teradata Corporation (TDC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) went down by -4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.38. The company’s stock price has collected -5.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradata Corporation (NYSE :TDC) Right Now?

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDC is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Teradata Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.40, which is $12.82 above the current price. TDC currently public float of 103.50M and currently shorts hold a 8.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDC was 1.07M shares.

TDC’s Market Performance

TDC stocks went down by -5.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.55% and a quarterly performance of -3.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for Teradata Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.32% for TDC stocks with a simple moving average of -17.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TDC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TDC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $57 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDC reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for TDC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on February 08th, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to TDC, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

TDC Trading at -14.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -15.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC fell by -5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.10. In addition, Teradata Corporation saw -6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from CHOU TIMOTHY C K, who sale 4,092 shares at the price of $45.82 back on Apr 20. After this action, CHOU TIMOTHY C K now owns 18,229 shares of Teradata Corporation, valued at $187,495 using the latest closing price.

CHOU TIMOTHY C K, the Director of Teradata Corporation, sale 2,265 shares at $49.06 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that CHOU TIMOTHY C K is holding 22,321 shares at $111,121 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.30 for the present operating margin

+62.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradata Corporation stands at +7.67. Equity return is now at value 32.60, with 6.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.