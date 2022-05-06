The Chart for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) went down by -5.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $369.69. The company’s stock price has collected -3.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/22/22 that Intuitive Surgical Stock Tanks. Blame the Cautious Guidance.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ :ISRG) Right Now?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ISRG is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $335.53, which is $101.55 above the current price. ISRG currently public float of 357.27M and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISRG was 2.10M shares.

ISRG’s Market Performance

ISRG stocks went down by -3.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.93% and a quarterly performance of -18.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for Intuitive Surgical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.62% for ISRG stocks with a simple moving average of -26.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $360 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ISRG reach a price target of $315. The rating they have provided for ISRG stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to ISRG, setting the target price at $340 in the report published on March 25th of the current year.

ISRG Trading at -16.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -18.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $265.05. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc. saw -34.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from Curet Myriam, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $252.51 back on Apr 26. After this action, Curet Myriam now owns 361 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc., valued at $1,515,058 using the latest closing price.

DeSantis Robert, the EVP & Chief Product Officer of Intuitive Surgical Inc., sale 1,611 shares at $253.04 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that DeSantis Robert is holding 6,355 shares at $407,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.89 for the present operating margin

+69.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stands at +29.85. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 12.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.08.