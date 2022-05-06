The Chart for Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) went down by -0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.29. The company’s stock price has collected 1.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE :BSAC) Right Now?

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BSAC is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Banco Santander-Chile declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $21.02, which is $2.88 above the current price. BSAC currently public float of 149.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSAC was 615.60K shares.

BSAC’s Market Performance

BSAC stocks went up by 1.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.02% and a quarterly performance of 1.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.01% for Banco Santander-Chile. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.63% for BSAC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSAC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for BSAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BSAC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $24 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSAC reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for BSAC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 17th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BSAC, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 04th of the previous year.

BSAC Trading at -6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -11.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSAC rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.52. In addition, Banco Santander-Chile saw 20.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSAC

Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 1.30 for asset returns.