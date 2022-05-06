Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Urban One Inc. (UONE)

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) went up by 5.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.16. The company’s stock price has collected 13.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ :UONE) Right Now?

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Urban One Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. Today, the average trading volume of UONE was 179.70K shares.

UONE’s Market Performance

UONE stocks went up by 13.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.23% and a quarterly performance of 62.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.35% for Urban One Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.74% for UONE stocks with a simple moving average of 35.39% for the last 200 days.

UONE Trading at 36.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UONE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares surge +35.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UONE rose by +13.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.87. In addition, Urban One Inc. saw 91.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UONE starting from SEMLER ERIC, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $4.64 back on Jun 21. After this action, SEMLER ERIC now owns 4,204,410 shares of Urban One Inc., valued at $1,159,500 using the latest closing price.

SEMLER ERIC, the 10% Owner of Urban One Inc., purchase 293,180 shares at $4.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that SEMLER ERIC is holding 3,954,410 shares at $1,366,659 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UONE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.53 for the present operating margin

+70.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban One Inc. stands at +8.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.