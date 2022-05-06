Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) went up by 3.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2715.66. The company’s stock price has collected -6.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 11 hours ago that Booking Stock Jumps. The Company Expects a Busy Summer Travel Season.

Is It Worth Investing in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BKNG) Right Now?

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 77.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKNG is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Booking Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2781.75, which is $479.37 above the current price. BKNG currently public float of 40.69M and currently shorts hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKNG was 490.86K shares.

BKNG’s Market Performance

BKNG stocks went down by -6.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.49% and a quarterly performance of -10.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.87% for Booking Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.68% for BKNG stocks with a simple moving average of -6.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKNG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BKNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKNG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2600 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKNG reach a price target of $2900, previously predicting the price at $2800. The rating they have provided for BKNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to BKNG, setting the target price at $2512 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

BKNG Trading at -0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares sank -2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKNG fell by -6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2,206.47. In addition, Booking Holdings Inc. saw -9.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKNG starting from GOULDEN DAVID I, who sale 183 shares at the price of $2210.00 back on Apr 18. After this action, GOULDEN DAVID I now owns 6,569 shares of Booking Holdings Inc., valued at $404,430 using the latest closing price.

Fogel Glenn D, the CEO AND PRESIDENT of Booking Holdings Inc., sale 750 shares at $2199.81 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Fogel Glenn D is holding 49,265 shares at $1,649,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.14 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Booking Holdings Inc. stands at +10.63. Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 4.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.