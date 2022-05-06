Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) went up by 4.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.76. The company’s stock price has collected 10.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ :RCII) Right Now?

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCII is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Rent-A-Center Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $43.14, which is $21.1 above the current price. RCII currently public float of 53.01M and currently shorts hold a 12.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCII was 1.11M shares.

RCII’s Market Performance

RCII stocks went up by 10.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.24% and a quarterly performance of -30.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.66% for Rent-A-Center Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.60% for RCII stocks with a simple moving average of -40.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCII stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RCII by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RCII in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $40 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCII reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for RCII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 25th, 2021.

RCII Trading at 4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares surge +12.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCII rose by +10.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.04. In addition, Rent-A-Center Inc. saw -43.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCII starting from BROWN JEFFREY J, who purchase 962 shares at the price of $25.98 back on Apr 22. After this action, BROWN JEFFREY J now owns 74,446 shares of Rent-A-Center Inc., valued at $24,985 using the latest closing price.

FADEL MITCHELL E, the Chief Executive Officer of Rent-A-Center Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $27.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that FADEL MITCHELL E is holding 607,978 shares at $1,083,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.94 for the present operating margin

+30.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rent-A-Center Inc. stands at +2.94. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.