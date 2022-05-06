REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) went down by -14.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.46. The company’s stock price has collected -15.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/05/21 that Gene Therapy Is a Huge Opportunity. It Pays to be Patient.

Is It Worth Investing in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ :RGNX) Right Now?

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RGNX is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for REGENXBIO Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.33, which is $27.8 above the current price. RGNX currently public float of 37.80M and currently shorts hold a 8.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RGNX was 404.10K shares.

RGNX’s Market Performance

RGNX stocks went down by -15.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.59% and a quarterly performance of -2.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.60% for REGENXBIO Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.02% for RGNX stocks with a simple moving average of -24.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGNX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for RGNX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RGNX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $29 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGNX reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for RGNX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to RGNX, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

RGNX Trading at -18.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares sank -28.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGNX fell by -15.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.40. In addition, REGENXBIO Inc. saw -25.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGNX starting from PAKOLA STEVE, who sale 1,598 shares at the price of $33.75 back on Jan 03. After this action, PAKOLA STEVE now owns 8,250 shares of REGENXBIO Inc., valued at $53,932 using the latest closing price.

Fox Allan M., the Director of REGENXBIO Inc., sale 51,231 shares at $35.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Fox Allan M. is holding 1,529,981 shares at $1,794,784 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.01 for the present operating margin

+86.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for REGENXBIO Inc. stands at +27.18. Equity return is now at value 22.40, with 14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.